Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 412,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

