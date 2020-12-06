Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of SM Energy worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 5.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

