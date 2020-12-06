Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,888 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in JOYY by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in JOYY by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $108.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.