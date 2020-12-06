Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

