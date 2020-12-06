Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,280,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,044,093 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Apple worth $3,043,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

