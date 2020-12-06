Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $24.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,382 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Apple stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

