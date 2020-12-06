Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires 24,413 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 288.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apple by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.