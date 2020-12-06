23,169 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.