California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,579 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Cohu worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Cohu by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,526. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $38.49 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

