Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 280,836 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,836 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 10.0% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apple by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 455.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,771,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,611,417,000 after buying an additional 11,293,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

