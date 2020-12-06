California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Inter Parfums worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 135,907 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 88.5% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 60,884 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.76. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

