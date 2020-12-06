Morgan Stanley Raises Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $15.90

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.90 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KIM. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.99.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,350,000 after acquiring an additional 694,767 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

