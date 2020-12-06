Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $1,440,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 19,200 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 28,800 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,908,288.00.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $85.04 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LMND. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $3,339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $435,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

