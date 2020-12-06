Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells $1,691,100.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $332.80 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $339.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.22.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.