Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.16.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,735,387.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,057,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.