Pritchard Capital Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $178.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Pritchard Capital from $234.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPLK. Summit Insights lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $196.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,622,278.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,564,652.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

