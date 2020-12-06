David E. Shaw Sells 62,607 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 62,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $66.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $138,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

