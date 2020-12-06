TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Trading Up 13.9%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 2,557,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 723% from the average daily volume of 310,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

TGA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

