German Larrea Mota Velasco Sells 67,484 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 67,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $4,098,978.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,814,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,211,332.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

On Wednesday, November 25th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,442,587.03.

On Monday, November 23rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $6,865,638.00.

On Friday, November 20th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $7,485,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,877,959.29.

On Tuesday, November 10th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $86,656.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $6,040,863.72.

On Thursday, November 5th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

