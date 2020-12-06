Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.53.

NYSE CRM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,861 shares of company stock valued at $118,786,662 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

