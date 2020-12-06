W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 25,000 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,859.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08.

On Monday, November 30th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48.

On Wednesday, September 30th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 15,235 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $1,666,251.95.

On Monday, September 28th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00.

On Friday, September 25th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,116,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $144.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $2,345,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at $13,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 22.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at $10,767,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

