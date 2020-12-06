salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $285.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.53.

CRM stock opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 474,861 shares of company stock valued at $118,786,662. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

