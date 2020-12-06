salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.53.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,766,871.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $3,703,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,477,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

