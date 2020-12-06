SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,772,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BHP Group by 71.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 352,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

