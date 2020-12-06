SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,639 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 196.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

