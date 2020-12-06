Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tricida were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 2,867.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 105,054 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 238,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $384.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.