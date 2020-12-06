SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,643 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,643 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.48 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

