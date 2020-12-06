SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ DENN opened at $13.33 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $850.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.