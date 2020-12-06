SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $227,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.