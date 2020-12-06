SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 55,390 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Domtar by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Domtar during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Domtar by 59.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UFS upgraded Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

UFS opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $40.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

