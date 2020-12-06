SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 161,118 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161,118 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

