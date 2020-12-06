SG Americas Securities LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 56,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 903,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

