The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 62.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 182,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,391,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.