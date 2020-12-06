The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $1.03 Million Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Sprott as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth $484,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sprott by 69.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the second quarter worth $2,243,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth $1,496,000. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

SII opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.64 million and a P/E ratio of 69.27.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,875.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

