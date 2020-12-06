The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,523 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Sanmina worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $766,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 359.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $353,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

