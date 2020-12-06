The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.77. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

