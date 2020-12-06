The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

