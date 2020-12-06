The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 640 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Cubic worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cubic by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 390,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -481.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUB. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

