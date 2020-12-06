Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Veracyte worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Veracyte by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 6.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 55.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Veracyte stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $58.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

