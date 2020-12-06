The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 773 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $64,672.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,622,850.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $54,728.28. Insiders have sold 43,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,442 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAY. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -274.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

