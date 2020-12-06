Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Shares of SILK opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $646,272.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,035 shares of company stock worth $6,355,214. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.