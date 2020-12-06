The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 213 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Medifast by 4.2% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MED shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $204.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.33. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $208.57.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

