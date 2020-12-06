The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brady by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Brady by 2.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.01 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northcoast Research raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

