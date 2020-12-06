The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $61,448.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,508 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $31.41 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

