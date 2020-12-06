Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,175,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 86.0% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,392,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,147 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

