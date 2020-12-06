Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OVID. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.