Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 129.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.