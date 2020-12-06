Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,944 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.