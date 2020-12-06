Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Model N worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Model N by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1,705.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 411,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Model N by 103.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 66,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Model N by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,847 shares of company stock worth $1,118,403. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.