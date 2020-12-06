Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Matador Resources worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,562 shares of company stock valued at $149,247. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

